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LaLiga president Javier Tebas has posted his first comments on the resignation of Miguel Ángel Gil Marín as first vice-president and board member, amid the controversy over the funding of the Union of European Clubs.

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Tebas took to social media to express his gratitude and celebrate the ordinary General Assembly's approval of the accounts and the budget.

"The clubs have once again clearly backed the management of LaLiga," Tebas said. "The overwhelming majority with which they approved the accounts and the budget at the ordinary General Assembly gives us the motivation to keep working together and developing Spanish professional football, as we have been doing."

He also noted the presence of Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, and made a point of thanking Gil Marín for his efforts. "I thank Miguel Ángel Gil Marín for his work as first vice-president of LaLiga and for all these years of collaboration," he said.

Why did Gil Marín resign?

Miguel Ángel Gil Marín sprang a surprise at LaLiga's General Assembly when he announced his resignation as first vice-president and board member amid the row over the funding of the Union of European Clubs.

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He stepped down during the league's General Assembly in Madrid on Tuesday, according to Spanish newspaper AS. The paper reported that the decision stemmed from more than €1 million in funding that LaLiga allegedly provided to the Union of European Clubs.

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Gil Marín sits on the executive committee of European Football Clubs, formerly known as the European Club Association.

LaLiga's General Assembly, which brought together first and second division clubs, confirmed his departure as first vice-president. He had held the post since 2020, when he succeeded Clemente Villaverde.

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In recent years, Gil Marín has been one of Tebas's staunchest allies in his battles with Real Madrid. His relationship with the other clubs did sour at one point, though, when he temporarily backed the European Super League project and angered the rest of the clubs.

Gil Marín officially became LaLiga's first vice-president in March 2020. The role also gave him a seat on the Delegated Committee, which includes Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Betis, Deportivo Alavés, Sevilla, Villarreal, Sporting Gijón, Celta Fortuna, Real Oviedo, Las Palmas and Almería.

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LaLiga's alleged funding of the Union of European Clubs appears to have been the direct cause of his resignation. The organisation is relatively new and calls for a fairer distribution of revenue in European football.

It warns that domestic leagues could collapse and many clubs could lose the ability to compete because of the current imbalance in revenue distribution. That imbalance, it argues, stems from the relationship between UEFA and the former European Club Association, which includes the continent's biggest clubs.

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Tebas has backed the Union of European Clubs since its foundation, appearing at various events and seminars to voice his support.

Las Palmas and Osasuna are among the other clubs to have joined, as they push for greater representation within the European football system.

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Despite the split over which club bodies to support, senior LaLiga sources told AS that relations between Tebas and Gil Marín are "excellent". They don't expect his resignation to cause any problems between the two officials beyond his leaving the role.