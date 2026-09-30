According to Sport Bild, he vetoed another return for the attacking star. The report says Book took a close look at Sancho but came to a clear verdict in the end: "He can't help us! End of story."

After the serious knee injury to Giannis Konstantelias, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the Bundesliga opener against HSV, the Sancho case gathered fresh momentum again. But rather than bring back the 26-year-old, who is now without a contract, BVB signed top talent Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal.

Sport managing director Lars Ricken is also said to have had internal doubts about a second Sancho return, while president Hans-Joachim Watzke is said to have pushed internally for his former favourite.

BVB introduce new transfer rule: there must be absolute unanimity

Under Book's leadership, and after some disagreements in the Sebastian Kehl era, a new transfer rule has been in place at BVB since this summer. The majority principle between the coach, sporting director and sporting managing director no longer applies in BVB's executive ranks. Absolute unanimity is now required.

The Ruhr Nachrichten reported that in mid-August. In other words: BVB only move in the transfer market for a player when nobody in the leadership trio has any reservations. A Sancho return therefore collapsed because of Book's veto, and the Englishman remains without a club.

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BVB draw lessons from transfer flop Yan Couto

The new requirement for major transfers also stems from one of the costliest misunderstandings of recent years. Unlike with Joane Gadou, Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman and Giannis Konstantelias, there was no absolute unanimity over Yan Couto in 2024. While then head coach Nuri Sahin wanted to bring in the Brazilian for his team as a player with a similar profile to the previously impressive Ian Maatsen on the opposite flank, Ricken in particular is said to have voiced major doubts about the transfer.

Sebastian Kehl, then sporting director, still pushed ahead in order to fulfil Sahin's wish. The outcome is well known: BVB agreed a fairly hair-raising loan deal with Manchester City, under which an obligation to buy worth €25 million kicked in after only a few appearances. Before that, the Black and Yellows had already paid a loan fee of €5 million.

Couto never managed to justify that horrendous sum with his performances. In his first season he struggled with major adaptation problems, often played badly and was not really a factor in Dortmund's game. His second campaign improved somewhat after new coach Niko Kovac switched to a back three, with Couto as the right wing-back.

Yet rival Julian Ryerson delivered an outstanding season with 18 assists in 42 games, so Couto still managed only 27 competitive appearances despite his improved performances, along with at least two goals and three assists.

Following two disappointing years, Couto and BVB brought their spell together to an end for the time being. The 24-year-old moved to Como on loan for a fee of €3 million.