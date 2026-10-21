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하비에르 테바스 (Javier Tebas)Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
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He attacked it for years: Tebas makes a surprise 180-degree shift in his stance on Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
Ligue 1
LaLiga
France
Spain

I acknowledge that significant progress has been made in the club's management.

Javier Tebas has made some surprising comments about Paris Saint-Germain, a club the La Liga president has never shied away from criticising.    

For years, Tebas slated PSG and their economic model. This time, he had nothing but praise for the Parisians.

Speaking in Monaco at "Sportel", an exhibition dedicated to the sports industry, Tebas was asked by "L'Équipe" about the development of a club whose spending and running he had long attacked.

 The Spaniard admitted the Parisians had come a long way. "Their revenues and expenses are now much more balanced, which was not the case previously," he said.


He went on: "They are finally on the right path, the path we had hoped for".

Remarkable words from a man who spent years hammering the investments of PSG's Qatari owners.

That said, Tebas isn't handing the club a blank cheque. He welcomes the shift, but the La Liga president wants to see the discipline hold. "I hope Paris Saint-Germain continues on this approach without the situation deteriorating again," he added.

 It marks a turning point in a relationship that has been fraught for years, with Tebas repeatedly questioning the French champions' commitment to European football's financial rules.

 Once the target of his most scathing attacks over their lopsided model, PSG finally appear to be meeting his demands.

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