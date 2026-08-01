José Mourinho didn't hold back. The Real Madrid coach tore into his players after a sloppy start to the second half against Fiorentina.

Real Madrid drew 2-2 with Fiorentina in a friendly on Saturday evening.

Los Merengues led 2-1 at the break, having spurned several clear chances to put the game beyond reach.

The second half was a different story. Real switched off, and Moise Kean punished them in the 58th minute to level the score.

According to AS, Mourinho gave his players a fierce dressing down after that poor start to the second half.

The Portuguese was furious. His side had come out complacent and lost their grip on the match, the newspaper explained.

Mourinho seized the cooling break to lay into his players, demanding they lift their performance and rediscover their concentration.