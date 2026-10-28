Newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane will sign a new Bayern Munich contract until mid-2029, Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday morning.

After joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur for €95 million in the summer of 2023, Kane signed a contract at the Allianz Arena until mid-2027.

His current deal expires next summer. Bayern and Kane have been discussing a new contract for some time, and according to Romano, they have now ironed out the final details.

Despite repeated links with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in recent months, the Englishman will stay in southern Germany.

Kane has scored 156 goals and provided 40 assists in 159 matches for the club since arriving in Munich.

In recent months, the 125-cap international won the Ballon d’Or, receiving the most votes and claiming the prestigious individual award ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.