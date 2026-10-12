Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old, as Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo recently reported.

The seven-cap Spain international's frustration is understandable: he has played just twelve minutes for the Catalans this season.

His prospects didn't improve after the latest international break. Balde spent all 90 minutes on the bench again in the 3-0 win over FC Getafe.

With his playing time so limited, a transfer in the next transfer window looks like his only plausible way out, according to as . Despite his lack of minutes, the full-back reportedly has no shortage of interested clubs.

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If Balde is sold: Hansi Flick reportedly insists on a replacement signing

Should Balde leave in the winter, head coach Hansi Flick would push hard to sign a new centre-back, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The La Liga leaders are already short of players in central defence, a problem made more noticeable by Andreas Christensen's muscle injury. They have no specific transfer targets yet, but there would be financial room for a new signing. Balde's contract runs until 2028, and a sale could bring Barcelona a hefty transfer fee.

Balde joined Barca's youth set-up from city rivals Espanyol in 2011. He has made 169 competitive appearances for the first team so far, scoring three goals and providing 21 assists.