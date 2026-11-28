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Real Betis paid the price for the fatigue of playing in the Champions League, falling to a 1-0 home defeat against Rayo Vallecano on matchday 14 of La Liga.

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According to Sport, Manuel Pellegrini's side started poorly and only gradually improved. They lacked consistency and never found a goal.

Real Betis swung between bright spells and passages where they had no clarity or cutting edge in attack. They never found a way to take real control against the Madrid side.

Short of physical strength and inspiration, Real Betis were undone by a single Jorge de Frutos goal. Their play grew increasingly haphazard after that, and they couldn't recover from the visitors' blow.

By the closing minutes, they couldn't even threaten Rayo Vallecano's goal.

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Moroccan star Abdessamad Ezzalzouli was no exception. That's despite him being a player who can create danger on his own, and one of those seen as responsible for firing up his team-mates in attack when things stall.

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Ezzalzouli completed three of his six attempted dribbles, but all five of his crosses went astray and he didn't manage a single shot on target.

As Real Betis chased an equaliser that never came, Ezzalzouli gradually drifted out of the game.

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Booked in the 78th minute, the Moroccan was then involved in a minor scuffle after the final whistle.

Movistar's cameras caught the fury that had taken hold of him. After a verbal altercation with several players from the Madrid side, Ezzalzouli went as far as gesturing with his hands, as if arranging to meet some of his opponents in the dressing room.

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It's still unclear what sparked the confrontation. The referee took no disciplinary action against the Moroccan or any Rayo Vallecano player, but the episode showed just how frustrated Ezzalzouli had become.

Despite the defeat, their third in La Liga, Real Betis held on to fourth place on 27 points.