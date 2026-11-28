Real Betis paid the price for the fatigue of playing in the Champions League, falling to a 1-0 home defeat against Rayo Vallecano on matchday 14 of La Liga.
According to Sport, Manuel Pellegrini's side started poorly and only gradually improved. They lacked consistency and never found a goal.
Real Betis swung between bright spells and passages where they had no clarity or cutting edge in attack. They never found a way to take real control against the Madrid side.
Short of physical strength and inspiration, Real Betis were undone by a single Jorge de Frutos goal. Their play grew increasingly haphazard after that, and they couldn't recover from the visitors' blow.
By the closing minutes, they couldn't even threaten Rayo Vallecano's goal.
Moroccan star Abdessamad Ezzalzouli was no exception. That's despite him being a player who can create danger on his own, and one of those seen as responsible for firing up his team-mates in attack when things stall.
Ezzalzouli completed three of his six attempted dribbles, but all five of his crosses went astray and he didn't manage a single shot on target.
As Real Betis chased an equaliser that never came, Ezzalzouli gradually drifted out of the game.
Booked in the 78th minute, the Moroccan was then involved in a minor scuffle after the final whistle.
Movistar's cameras caught the fury that had taken hold of him. After a verbal altercation with several players from the Madrid side, Ezzalzouli went as far as gesturing with his hands, as if arranging to meet some of his opponents in the dressing room.
It's still unclear what sparked the confrontation. The referee took no disciplinary action against the Moroccan or any Rayo Vallecano player, but the episode showed just how frustrated Ezzalzouli had become.
Despite the defeat, their third in La Liga, Real Betis held on to fourth place on 27 points.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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