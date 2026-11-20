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Barcelona are continuing to follow the Under-17 World Cup, which got under way on Thursday, in search of young talent capable of strengthening their squad in the future, in a move that brings to mind their discovery of Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim at the previous edition of the tournament.

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According to Spanish newspaper Sport, João Amaral, Barcelona's head of scouting and one of Deco's closest allies, is in Qatar to watch the Catalan club's players in action for Spain at the tournament.

Barcelona have seven players in David Cubio's Spain squad: Ebrima Tunkara, Jordi Bisquer, Sergi Mayans, Baba Kourouma, Raúl Expósito, Iu Martínez and Roberto Tomás.

No club has supplied more players to the squad. Tunkara stands out as one of its brightest stars, despite being 16 and a year younger than his teammates.

Spain have been drawn in a group with China, Fiji and Morocco. Amaral won't just be watching Barcelona's players, though. He'll also be keeping tabs on any other talent that catches the eye during the competition.

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Tournaments like this are a key platform for spotting emerging talent, and Amaral places great value on seeing players for himself, from the stands, by attending matches in person.

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The Hamza Abdelkarim precedent

Travelling to tournaments like this to watch talent up close is routine for Amaral, who heads the scouting department under sporting director Deco, or for one of his team.

Their latest gamble was Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, one of the standout performers at the 2025 Under-17 World Cup in Qatar after impressing in Al Ahly's youth ranks.

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He scored twice in five matches there and landed on the radar of several European clubs. Then Barcelona moved to make the most of his potential.

The biggest step of his career came when Hossam Hassan called him up for the 2026 World Cup. He wasn't there to make up the numbers, either: he played in four of Egypt's five matches as the Pharaohs reached the round of 16.

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That experience fast-tracked the development of a striker who was already rising quickly. While he was away with Egypt, Barcelona also confirmed they had triggered the option to buy him.

The option was initially set at €1.5 million, with variables and incentives in the agreement that could take the fee up to €6.5 million.

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Hamza didn't hang around after the World Cup. He went straight back to Barcelona to join the first team's pre-season preparations for the new campaign under coach Hans Flick.

One chance was all he needed to turn heads again. He was Barcelona's star man in the friendly against Birmingham City, scoring twice in 62 minutes.

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He opened his account from a penalty he won himself, then popped up inside the box to pounce on a rebound and complete his brace.

A tournament that has produced top-tier stars

FIFA's Under-17 World Cup has long been a breeding ground for young players who go on to join the ranks of football's biggest stars.

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Past editions are full of examples. Ronaldinho won his first title with Brazil at the 1997 tournament in Egypt, then became a world champion with the senior side in 2002.

Six years later, Cesc Fàbregas stole the show in Finland in 2003, inspiring his national team. He scored five goals in five matches, won the award for the tournament's best player and took the Golden Boot too.

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Fàbregas went on to become a key figure in the Spain side that won the 2010 World Cup. The tournament had been an important stop on his road to stardom.

Germany's Toni Kroos also emerged on this stage. He was named best player at the 2007 tournament in South Korea, and years later confirmed his huge potential by winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

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Two years after Kroos, at the 2009 edition in Nigeria, Mario Götze left his mark with three goals. He later wrote his name into German football history by scoring the goal that won his country the 2014 World Cup final.

The tournament remains a shop window for promising players, and the big clubs watch closely for names who could make the difference in years to come. Barcelona have no intention of missing out, which is why Amaral is in Qatar right now, monitoring the best emerging talent.