Haller did not cry when diagnosed with cancer - How Dortmund forward quickened his recovery

Sebastien Haller has explained the process of his recovery from cancer which was diagnosed weeks after he had signed for Borussia Dortmund.

Haller joined Dortmund from Ajax but was diagnosed with cancer

He was forced out of action to undergo a testicular cancer diagnosis

Has returned to Dortmund training ready for his Bundesliga debut

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old Ivorian striker was diagnosed with cancer just a few weeks after signing for the Bundesliga giants from Dutch outfit Ajax.

He was forced out of action after a tumour was found in his testicle while in Switzerland for pre-season training camp and he later underwent a testicular cancer diagnosis during that period.

The former West Ham United player has already recovered and returned to training with Dortmund and is in line to make his debut for the Black and Yellow this month. His quick recovery left many surprised, and Haller has shed more light on his progress.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Above all, every moment with the family. My physiotherapist also helped me a lot, also from a mental point of view. I always knew he was there and that I had someone at home to work with," Haller said as quoted by Sport Bild.

"It was valuable for me to feel that someone is working to make me feel good physically and come back fit. And because he tried so hard, I couldn't just cancel a session either. That would have been ungrateful. I also needed it to eat well and healthily.

"All of that combined with my family has helped me the most.”

WHAT IS MORE? Haller, who has won 15 caps for the Elephants and scored four goals, further revealed his reaction on being told he had cancer.

"No [Did not cry]," he said, adding: "I immediately thought to myself: I have to go through this now, let's get on with it! With our doctors, with the urologist from Bad Ragaz. I didn't have any other option."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller arrived at Dortmund as a replacement for Erling Haaland, who had moved to sign for Manchester City. Last season, he made 31 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax, scored 21 goals, and provided seven assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR HALLER? He is in line to make his Bundesliga debut when Dortmund take on Augsburg in a league fixture at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.