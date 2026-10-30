Hakimi writes history in Paris: three goals and two assists on an unforgettable night

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Le Havre 5-1 on Friday evening in the ninth round of the French League, roaring back from a goal down thanks to the brilliance of Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi, who had a hand in all five of his side's goals.

Le Havre stunned the hosts with the opener in the 18th minute. Maya finished off a team move started by Rayan Fofana, firing a left-footed strike past Safonov. PSG hit back fast, Joudetz levelling in the 26th minute after Hakimi's cross was cleverly set up inside the box by Hernandez.

Two minutes later, Hakimi put the Parisians in front. He collected a pass from Mayulu, beat Touba and then goalkeeper Boudart, and slotted into the net as the hosts went into the break 2-1 up.

PSG kept up the pressure after the restart. Hakimi stretched the lead with a third in the 55th minute, a superb right-footed free-kick from the edge of the box, before Mayulu made it four by pouncing on a glaring clearance error from Boudart.

Hakimi capped the rout with his third of the night in the 69th minute, cashing in on another goalkeeping blunder to complete his hat-trick. What a night for the Moroccan full-back, involved in every one of his side's five goals.

The win was PSG's sixth in a row, keeping them top of the French League ahead of their eagerly awaited Champions League clash against Villarreal. Le Havre's struggles drag on. Still without a victory, they sit bottom of the table and now face Lorient next.