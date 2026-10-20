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Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Hakimi equals Mohamed Salah's achievement and closes in on a historic throne

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
A. Hakimi
M. Salah
S. Eto'o
France
Spain
Morocco
Egypt
Cameroon

A thrilling win for Paris

Achraf Hakimi played his part as Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-2 at the Parc des Princes tonight, in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

The win took Paris to 9 points, keeping their perfect record and top spot intact. Barcelona slipped to fifth on 6 points, tasting their first European defeat of the season.

Fabian Ruiz made it four in the 86th minute, finishing off a superb Hakimi cross.

That assist took the Morocco full-back to 19 in the Champions League, according to statistics network "Statsdufoot".


The tally draws Hakimi level with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, now of Turkey's Trabzonspor and formerly of Liverpool.

Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o leads the way among African players, with 20 assists in the competition.

One more and Hakimi joins Eto'o at the summit of that all-time list. Salah, meanwhile, is absent from this season's Champions League, with Trabzonspor playing in the Conference League.



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