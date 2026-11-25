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Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi has claimed a prestigious Moroccan record, overtaking compatriot Hakim Ziyech after featuring against Italian side AS Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

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Enrique handed Hakimi a start for Paris Saint-Germain against visitors Roma at the Parc des Princes, in the fifth round of the league phase of the continental competition.

With first-choice skipper Marquinhos absent, Hakimi is wearing the captain's armband for the Parisians.

The full line-up: Safonov, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Akliouche, Mayulu, Ferran Torres.

That start was Hakimi's 84th match in European competition, making him the Moroccan with the most appearances in Europe's club tournaments in history. He moves past Ziyech, who managed 83, according to statistics from French outlet Stats Foot.

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Of those, 82 have come in the Champions League and two in the UEFA Super Cup.

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He's racked them up in the shirts of Real Madrid, Inter, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ziyech, now at Brazilian club Botafogo, spread his tally more widely: 45 matches in the Champions League proper, 14 in qualifying, 17 in the Europa League, six in Europa League qualifying and one in the UEFA Super Cup.

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Those games came with Chelsea, Ajax, Galatasaray and Dutch sides Twente and Heerenveen.

An exceptional record for Vitinha

Vitinha set another exceptional record of his own. According to Stats Foot, no player has made more appearances for a single team under one coach without missing a Champions League match.

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He has played 51 Champions League matches for Saint-Germain under Enrique and hasn't missed a single game the Parisians have played under the Spanish coach.