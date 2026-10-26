Harry Kane is a Ballon d'Or winner at last. The Bayern Munich and England striker claimed football's biggest individual prize on Monday evening, crowned at the glittering 2026 ceremony in London.

It's a first for Kane, who finished ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé in second and Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal in third.

For the fifth time, organisers judged the award on the football season rather than the calendar year. Players' achievements counted from 3 August 2025 right through to 19 July 2026, spanning every major competition of the campaign.

France Football, the magazine behind the award, revealed the full standings from 30th place up to the winner. Here's how it finished.

Final ranking of the 2026 Ballon d'Or





Rank Player Club National team 29 Sadio Mané Al-Nassr Senegal 29 William Saliba Arsenal France 28 Julián Quiñones Al-Qadsiah Mexico 27 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal 26 Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich France 25 Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Brazil 24 Luis Díaz Bayern Munich Colombia 23 Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 22 Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Argentina 21 Gabriel Arsenal Brazil 20 Willian Pacho Paris Saint-Germain Ecuador 19 João Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 18 Marc Cucurella Real Madrid Spain 17 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Brazil 16 Ferran Torres Barcelona - Paris Saint-Germain Spain 15 Declan Rice Arsenal England 14 Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain Portugal 13 Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco 12 Pau Cubarsí Barcelona Spain 11 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England 10 Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain Spain 9 Michael Olise Bayern Munich France 8 Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway 7 Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain France 6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain Georgia 5 Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina 4 Rodri Manchester City - Barcelona Spain 3 Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain 2 Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid France 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich England







