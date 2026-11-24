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Senegal celebrated the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling, which overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final and handed them back the continental title at Morocco's expense, with an eye-catching tweet.

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Senegal's official X account reacted in controversial fashion on Tuesday, shortly after the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its final ruling.

The post featured a picture from the trophy ceremony and a brief caption: two stars and two dates, 18 January 2026 and 24 November 2026.

Each date had a star beside it, implying the title had been won twice. The first marks the final itself. The second is today, the day the court issued its ruling.

Algerian commentator Hafid Derradji had posted a mocking tweet after the ruling , claiming Senegal had become the first team in history to win the title twice in a single edition: once on the pitch and again in the courtroom.

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Senegal seem to have borrowed the same joke to celebrate their triumph and Morocco's defeat in the dispute.

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A historic ruling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, ending one of the most controversial crises in the history of African football. The ruling hands the title back to Senegal, who beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time on the pitch, and closes a legal fight that dragged on for around ten months.

On Tuesday, the court annulled the decision of CAF's Appeal Board, which on 17 March had ruled that Senegal had withdrawn from the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win.

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Senegal now have back the title they won at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, after a final full of extraordinary scenes on and off the pitch.

The trouble started in the closing minutes of normal time. With the score still goalless, the referee gave Morocco a penalty, infuriating the Senegal players and their coach, Pape Thiaw.

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Several Senegal players walked off and headed for the dressing room in protest. The match stopped for around 10 minutes until Sadio Mane stepped in and persuaded his team-mates and coach to come back and finish the game.

When play resumed, Morocco had a golden chance to win the title. Brahim Diaz tried a Panenka and missed, the ball dropping comfortably into the hands of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

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Extra time followed, and Pape Gueye struck the winner, giving Senegal the second title in their history. Moroccan supporters, who had hoped to see their side crowned on home soil, were left stunned.

It didn't end at the final whistle. Tempers flared, with heated exchanges between some Moroccan journalists and Thiaw, who faced criticism for sending his players back to the dressing room.

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Thiaw's post-match press conference was cancelled and he apologised the following day. CAF also handed him a five-match ban over the events of the final.

Two months after the final, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had withdrawn and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win by default, citing Article 84 of the tournament regulations.