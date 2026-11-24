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Hafid Derradji, the Algerian commentator for beIN Sports, has reacted to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to return the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Senegal, after it overturned the Confederation of African Football's decision to award the tournament to Morocco.

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Posting on X, he claimed Senegal had become the first team in history to win the title twice in a single edition: once on the pitch and once in the corridors of the courts.

The court's decision came as expected, Derradji said. It overturned the CAF ruling that had handed the title to Morocco and upheld the result of the final, which Senegal won 1-0 after extra time.

The pitch had spoken, he added, and sporting justice had simply confirmed it. He was referring to the Lions of Teranga reclaiming a title they had won on the field, only for an administrative decision to strip them of it.

Derradji picked out the irony of the whole affair. Senegal were crowned champions twice in the same dispute: first after beating Morocco in the final, then again when the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling officially restored the title to them. His tone mocked the extraordinary course of a saga that dragged on for around 10 months and gripped African football.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its ruling on Tuesday, overturning a decision by the Confederation of African Football's appeal board. That decision, issued on 17 March, had deemed Senegal to have withdrawn from the final and awarded the match to Morocco 3-0. Under the new ruling, the result reverts to the one recorded on the pitch: a 1-0 win for Senegal.

It all goes back to the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. When the referee awarded Morocco a penalty in the closing minutes of normal time, the Senegal players left the pitch in protest. They returned after a stoppage of around 15 minutes.

Brahim Diaz stepped up and missed with a Panenka. Pape Gueye then scored the winner for Senegal in extra time.