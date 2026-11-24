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Hafid Derradji, the Algerian commentator for beIN Sports, has raised questions about the source of the information the Moroccan side relied on when reporting an alleged phone call between the president of the Senegalese Football Federation and one of the members of the three-member arbitration panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The call reportedly came hours before the expected decision in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final dispute is announced. Derradji argued that Morocco's knowledge of the call raises questions no less important than the call itself.

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Derradji's questions follow an RMC Sport report that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's legal adviser had sent an official letter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The letter flagged an incident alleged to have taken place in the past few hours. According to the Moroccan account, Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese federation, spoke by phone on Sunday with the German lawyer who holds one of the three seats on the arbitration panel ruling on the dispute.

Writing on Twitter, Derradji zeroed in on how that information reached the Moroccan side. Did a third party tell them about the call? Was it leaked from within the circle of the case? Or did the Moroccan federation get it from another source?

He called these questions legitimate, especially as the panel hearing the case is supposed to be independent, confidential and impartial.

The nature and timing of the allegation make it particularly sensitive. A claim that the Senegalese federation president contacted one of the arbitrators does not prove any wrongdoing. And airing it before the decision is issued doesn't remove the need to verify it.

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Senegal tell a different story. RMC Sport quoted sources close to the federation's leadership denying that any call took place between Abdoulaye Fall and the German lawyer, leaving the two sides at odds over whether the contact happened at all.

For Derradji, the bigger question isn't just whether the call really took place or what was said. It's who passed the information to the Moroccan side, and how it reached them.