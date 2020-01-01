Haaland gets year of free food from ex-Germany international's restaurant after scoring for Dortmund against rivals Schalke

The Norway forward netted with a delightful chipped finish to help his side on their way to a Revierderby win

Erling Haaland’s Revierderby goal for against on Saturday has won him a year of free food from former Dortmund man Kevin Grosskreutz.

The Norwegian sensation netted the second of Dortmund’s 3-0 win over their local rivals with a superb chipped finish.

Now 32, former international Grosskreutz has dropped down to the third division with Uerdingen, but the Dortmund native remains a keen supporter of his former club.

More teams

He played more than 200 times for Dortmund in a six-year spell from 2009 to 2015, winning two titles under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

Grosskreutz owns the Mit Schmackes gastropub in Dortmund, and he says Haaland can eat there for free after his derby performance.

"Just a great guy. Have a year of free food at Mit Schmackes, bro,” Grosskreutz wrote on Instagram.

Haaland’s finish was an ominous sign for Bundesliga defenders, coming with his supposedly weaker right foot.

Erling Haaland's goal celebrations are just the best 🤣 #BVBS04 pic.twitter.com/dISwEt6tMa — Goal (@goal) October 24, 2020

“When I had the ball I was waiting for Jadon [Sancho] to sprint but he didn’t like to sprint so much,” Haaland told the Bundesliga’s official channel after the final whistle.

“So I played it to him and then I was just running, like I do best. He played it perfectly. I’ve been training my right foot, so it’s good to get a goal with that foot.”

Haaland was giving his post-match interview alongside Manuel Akanji, who scored the opening goal of the game.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen you do a chip,” Akanji noted. “Normally it’s just full power and he hits it in.

Article continues below

“In training he’s in my pocket, easy! No, no of course, he’s a really good striker, especially around the penalty area. You have to stay really close to him otherwise it’s going to be a goal. It’s good to train against good strikers so you can improve in every training session.”

Dortmund have now won three league games in a row without conceding but will return to action on Wednesday playing catch-up in their group after being beaten by in their opening match.

They then play Arminia Bielefeld and , before a Klassiker date with on November 7.