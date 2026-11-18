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What next for Pep Guardiola? After leaving Manchester City, the Spanish manager remains officially out of contract. In recent hours, his name has emerged as a possible manager of either a Suadi Pro League club or the Saudi Arabia senior national team.

THE AGENT CONFIRMS: His long-time agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, has not denied the reports and rumours. Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiya in comments reported by the Catalan newspaper Sport, he confirmed that intermediaries had offered Guardiola the chance to coach in Saudi Arabia: “In recent days, we have received offers from Saudi Arabia through intermediaries.”

NO TO SAUDI ARABIA: Guardiola decided some time ago to take a break after more than 10 uninterrupted years in the Manchester City dugout. The hugely lucrative offers he has received from Saudi Arabia tempted him, but he has again turned them down and chosen to remain out of contract. Orobitg confirmed that decision: “Guardiola has rejected all the offers.”

HE ALSO SAID NO TO ITALY, AND WILL RETURN IN A YEAR: If he ultimately rejects Saudi Arabia, it would be Guardiola's second significant rejection of a federation. He previously turned down Maldini and Leonardo when the pair had been chosen to lead the rebuilding of the Italian national team and the FIGC. Pep was tempted by the project, but did not feel ready to start again immediately, just days after leaving City.

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RETURN AT THE END OF THE SEASON: Guardiola intends to see out his sabbatical year without changing his mind. Orobitg confirmed that too: “Pep will not begin officially discussing his future before the start of next season.”