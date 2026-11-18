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The name of Spaniard Pep Guardiola, the former Manchester City manager, is once again resonating strongly in the coaching market after Saudi clubs entered the frame for potential negotiations with him, in an attempt to benefit from his vast experience and his record of achievements in European football.

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Josep Maria Orobitg, Guardiola's agent, has revealed in comments to Saudi newspaper Al Riyadiyah that his client received offers from the Kingdom in recent days. They came through intermediaries, and he didn't name the clubs keen to secure his services.

Orobitg said: "Over the past few days we have received offers from Saudi Arabia through intermediaries, but Guardiola completely refuses to consider any of the current offers."

He added: "Pep will begin discussing his future formally before the start of next season, and that is a final decision as of this moment."

The message is clear. Guardiola has no intention of negotiating over his next move for now and would rather wait until the run-up to the new season to settle his future.

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The end of the Manchester City era

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The Saudi interest follows the end of Guardiola's ten-year spell at Manchester City, from 2016 to 2026. It was the longest of his career, and he led the club through the most successful period in its history.

Guardiola took charge of City in the summer of 2016 and needed just two seasons to win his first Premier League title there. His side collected 100 points in 2017-2018, a total no team had ever reached in the competition's history.

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The records kept coming. City retained the title the following season, and more domestic success followed, culminating in four straight Premier League titles between 2021 and 2024. No team had ever done that before.

The crowning moment came in 2022-2023. City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final to complete a historic treble of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the European crown in a single season.

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Barcelona and Bayern Munich: an exceptional European record

City weren't a one-off. Guardiola had already enjoyed huge success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and he ranks among the most decorated coaches of the modern era.

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His coaching career began at Barcelona in 2008, when he replaced Dutchman Frank Rijkaard as first-team coach. His first season was extraordinary: he led the team to a historic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in 2008-2009.

Guardiola stayed at Barcelona until 2012 and won 14 trophies in four seasons, including three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, two Copas del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

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After leaving Barcelona, he took a season away from coaching before returning with Bayern Munich in 2013. He spent three seasons in Germany and won the Bundesliga in every one of them, along with two German Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Europe proved a different story. For all his domestic success with the Bavarian side, he couldn't deliver the Champions League, falling in the semi-finals in each of his three seasons there.

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In all, Guardiola has won three Champions League titles: two with Barcelona, in 2009 and 2011, and one with Manchester City in 2023. Few coaches have won the competition with more than one club.

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Saudi Arabia is not the only possible destination

Saudi Arabia have dominated the headlines in recent days, but Orobitg's comments don't close the door on other options. Guardiola has yet to choose his next destination and has simply put off discussing his future until before next season starts.

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He has already spoken about wanting a break after leaving City. In earlier comments to the Premier League, he said he would step away from coaching once his contract ended, without committing to whether he would return to the profession later.

Press reports have also linked him with possible roles in international football, which leaves plenty of options open, whether that's a return to club management or a new challenge outside European football.

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One thing is certain, according to Orobitg's comments to Al Riyadiyah. The Saudi offers haven't shifted Guardiola's position, and he has no interest in considering any of them for now. He wants enough time to make his next decision.

Saudi clubs will have to wait for his final answer. In the meantime, Guardiola remains one of the most sought-after names in coaching, having won in three of Europe's biggest leagues, lifted the Champions League with Barcelona and Manchester City, and left a clear mark on the history of the clubs he has led.