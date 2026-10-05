Guardiola feels guilty after Manchester City's conviction

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Pep Guardiola's fierce reaction to Manchester City's conviction in the financial breaches case betrays a deeper worry: that his reputation and coaching legacy should emerge untouched by what went on inside the club.

Nobody questions Guardiola's standing as a coach, and he may well rank among the most prominent managers in football history. Yet his stance after the Premier League announced City's conviction on 114 of the 115 charges brought against them looks striking, and worthy of pause.

Only hours had passed since the statements from the Premier League and Manchester City when Guardiola took to social media. He affirmed his support for the club he led to glory across ten seasons, lining up alongside its officials and former players in defence of the club's position.

"AS" also report that Guardiola will attend City's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on the 14th of the month, there to back his former side through a difficult phase.

By the newspaper's reading, Guardiola is defending more than Manchester City. He is shielding his own image and coaching legacy, all the more so because he was present for only two of the seasons under suspicion, the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 campaigns.

The case does not concern Guardiola alone. It stretches back to the coaches who came before him, the likes of Mark Hughes, Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini, as well as Brian Kidd, all of whom drew on the enormous financial resources provided by the club's ownership.









Guardiola, in the "AS" analysis, seems more sensitive to the case than most, now that his name is bound up with the greatest era in Manchester City's history.

His renewal in 2024 came at a point when his time at the club looked close to its end, the paper notes, before he eventually left in 2026 with a year still on his contract.

Throughout that spell the investigation and the looming ruling never went away. It weighed on the Spaniard, who still goes out of his way to defend the club even after walking away.

"AS" end their analysis on a paradox. Guardiola appears to carry a sense of guilt over a case for which he does not yet even know whether he bears responsibility, yet he refuses to let it tarnish his legacy at Manchester City.



