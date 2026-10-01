Georgina supports Cristiano with a one-word message

Georgina Rodriguez has thrown her support behind husband Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr star, after his fallout with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, his exit from the squad's camp and his trip home to Spain.

Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp minutes after Jesus faced the media. The coach insisted he would not change his tactical approach for one player, confirming Ronaldo would not start against Denmark.

Georgina wasted no time rallying to her husband's side with a short message across her social media accounts.

Posting a photo of the pair together at a party, she applauded him with a simple caption: "The best".

Ronaldo had wished the national team and his team-mates good luck in a brief message confirming his departure from the camp.

He vowed to tell the full story when the time was right.



