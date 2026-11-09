Barcelona's hard-fought 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid handed the Blaugrana a big morale boost, and Gavi made that clear after the final whistle at the Wanda Metropolitano. Speaking to Barcelona's media outlets, the midfielder left no doubt about what the result meant, particularly after a commanding second-half display.

He said: "It was a hugely important win for us. It was a decisive match for the team, and we are very happy to have achieved this win. They had chances, but it comes down to scoring goals. We knew how to take our chances, and we are proud of the win today."

"It is a win that came thanks to everyone," he continued. "We dominated the second half superbly. We managed the match well, and that is important for us as young players. We have improved in many aspects. I am very happy for the team."

Atletico Madrid, Gavi noted, are "a stubborn opponent because they know how to play well against us".

He added: "They proved that again today. They have the tools needed to do us a lot of damage. These matches against Atletico are extremely difficult. They are like a war because the atmosphere is tense, in fact it is the most tense in Europe. It was very important for us to secure the win."