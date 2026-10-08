Galatasaray have begun their preparations to host Barcelona next Tuesday in Istanbul, in a UEFA Champions League fixture.

According to Sport, Galatasaray have received a timely boost: star striker Victor Osimhen has returned to partial training with the group after several weeks out with an adductor muscle injury.

His comeback marks a real step forward and raises the prospect of a role against Barcelona.

Friday evening's clash with Kasimpasa hands Galatasaray a final chance to gauge the fitness of their squad before the Barcelona showdown.

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

Osimhen featured in part of the session before continuing on his own. Galatasaray are handling his recovery carefully. They have yet to decide whether their star gets minutes against Kasimpasa or whether they hold him back for Barcelona.

Wilfried Singo offers more encouragement, too. He continues to work individually ahead of a full return to group training.

Galatasaray play on Friday evening, while Barcelona face Getafe in La Liga on Saturday. That hands the Turkish side an extra day of rest before the Champions League meeting.

The hosts are hardly flying, though. They sit second in the Turkish league with 13 points after six rounds.

Their European start was equally bumpy. Galatasaray slipped to a 1-3 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in their opening match.