Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona forward Gabriel Jesus has pledged his full support to former club Palmeiras ahead of Saturday's Copa Libertadores final against Estudiantes de La Plata. Ten years after featuring in the competition for the Verdao, the Brazilian plans to don his old shirt and cheer them on from afar as they chase continental glory in Montevideo.

Advertisement

Jesus backs boyhood club Palmeiras

Jesus remains a devoted supporter of Palmeiras a decade after beginning his professional journey with the Brazilian giants. Ahead of the November 28 showpiece at the Estadio Centenario, the Barcelona attacker confirmed he will be glued to the television while sending positive energy to his former side. He also extended his backing for their upcoming Copa do Brasil final as the club target a major double.

Forward plans to watch final

Despite his career taking him to European football, the Brazilian striker has never hidden his deep affection for the Verdao. With Barcelona scheduled to play on Sunday, he intends to tune in to Saturday's continental decider once he checks the kick-off time.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, Jesus said: "It's on Saturday, right? Saturday. I'm going to watch. If I'm not mistaken, we play on Sunday. I'll be watching - I just need to check the kickoff time. I'll definitely put on my Palmeiras shirt to watch the match, and without a doubt, I'll be sending them lots of positive energy, hoping Palmeiras can win another title.

"The same goes for the Copa do Brasil. Everyone knows the deep affection and love I have for Palmeiras. I'll definitely be in front of the TV, wearing the shirt, cheering them on with all my heart."

Advertisement Advertisement

Striker open to future return

Jesus rose through Palmeiras' academy to make his senior debut in March 2015, lifting the Copa do Brasil in his first year before winning the 2016 Brazilian league title and featuring in that season's Copa Libertadores.

Next matches SEP Copa Libertadores 15:00 EST Watch

It is not the first time he has spoken warmly about his boyhood side, having previously told ESPN where his loyalties lie if he ever heads back to Brazil: "The future is in God's hands. I have a lot of affection for Palmeiras, I'm a passionate supporter, and when I return to Brazil, I'll always choose Palmeiras."

Historic finals await Brazilian giants

Palmeiras chase a fourth Copa Libertadores crown in a rematch of the 1968 final at Estadio Centenario, where four-time winners Estudiantes aim to end Brazil's seven-year tournament streak. Beyond the $25 million prize, victory secures spots in the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and 2029 Club World Cup. The Verdao then face Gremio in Brasilia on December 6 in the Copa do Brasil's first-ever single-match final.