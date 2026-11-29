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Erling Haaland is clearly not done with the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City (2-2). The Norwegian striker took to Instagram straight after the final whistle to share two screenshots showing highly controversial moments from the match.

Manchester City looked set for a golden chance to take all three points from London late on. But referee John Brooks and VAR Darren England saw no reason to award a penalty, leaving the visitors furious.

Haaland was angry about another incident, too. In the first screenshot he posted to his Instagram Stories, Bruno Guimarães grabs Jérémy Doku firmly by the hair.

The Brazilian was already on a yellow card but escaped further punishment. Jurriën Timber had been involved in a similar incident earlier in the match, though Haaland did not share footage of it.

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The second screenshot shows the much-discussed incident in the 97th minute. Josko Gvardiol headed towards the Arsenal goal from close range, and Viktor Gyökeres blocked the ball with his arms.

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Manchester City players shouted for a penalty, but the VAR ruled that Gyökeres' arms were in a natural position. Haaland added no lengthy caption to the screenshots. His message seemed clear.

Team-mate Elliot Anderson was frustrated, too. "Handball by Gyökeres? It's so obvious! How can that be a natural position?" the midfielder told Sky Sports.

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"We should have won today. I think they've really been protected on a few things, but that's football," Anderson continued. "I didn't see it at the time, there was a lot going on. But I've just watched it back and it's so obvious."

The Sky Sports pundits could hardly believe the officials had not given Manchester City a penalty. Gary Neville said Gyökeres used his arms like a goalkeeper, while Jamie Carragher called the officials' decision downright shocking.

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Haaland approached the officials straight after the final whistle, then made his displeasure known on social media. His father, Alfie Haaland, reacted even more bluntly to the officials on X: "What a joke."