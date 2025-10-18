Fulham vs Arsenal Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets, odds and more

A struggling Fulham prepare to host high-flying Arsenal in a London Derby on Saturday evening to wrap up the day's Premier League action.

Fulham return to home comforts after suffering two crushing defeats on the road. Marco Silva's side served up a late goal fest against Bournemouth last time out. Ryan Sessegnon gave them a 70th-minute lead before the Cherries scored three in the final 10 minutes to inflict a 3-1 defeat. That has been the story of the season for Fulham, who are without a senior striker after Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez are sidelined with different injuries. The Portuguese manager enjoys a decent recent record against the Gunners and will love to frustrate them with a suffocating midfield before flying the other way on the break.

Arsenal went into the international break leading the Premier League table, and the spirits are at an all-time high. The North Londoners are playing eye-pleasing football with plenty of control and poise. With Bukayo Saka returning and Eberechi Eze hitting the ground running, Mikel Arteta is a happy man. Of course, the form of Viktor Gyokeres and a few injuries, notably to Martin Odegaard, will worry him, but the Gunners' superior bench strength can make up the gap. With a seven-game unbeaten run and a favourable fixture list ahead, they can expect to build a solid lead at the top of the table before the next international break.

Fulham vs Arsenal last-minute tickets: How to buy

Craven Cottage will be bouncing when the Gunners arrive. You can turn to our favourite reseller, StubHub, to grab tickets at the ground even at the last-minute.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be telecast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. It can be streamed on Sky Sports' services. In the US, the game will be telecast on NBC. It can be streamed on Peacock in the US, and using Fubo, fans in the US and Canada can stream the game.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal worldwide

Here is how you can watch Fulham vs Arsenal worldwide.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fulham vs Arsenal Key Matchups

Alex Iwobi vs Jurrien Timber: The ex-Gunner started the season in fine form. With a goal and two assists, he leads the charts for his side. Denting his ex-side's title charge will be on his mind. Timber will be tasked with marking him and even marching forward to help his side in the attack.

Ryan Sessegnon vs Bukayo Saka: The left-wing back is showing how valuable he can be to his side when fit. His eye for goal and chance creation, combined with his energy, is massively boosting Fulham's left side. On Saturday, Saka will be in his path as the English winger is back to full fitness and is looking like his previous self. He can pin Sessegnon and drive the entire right side on his own.

Sander Berge vs Declan Rice: Rice underlined his box threat after a goal against West Ham last time out. The added protection offered by Martin Zubimendi is unlocking a new element in his game. Berge has to be on his toes all game long to track Rice's darting runs into the box. He will be under massive pressure from the Gunners' press and needs to keep things ticking if his side are to stand a chance.

Fulham vs Arsenal Prediction

The Gunners haven't won at Craven Cottage in their previous two attempts. They will be hoping for a dominant performance and all three points to build their lead at the top. Their quality and strength should be too much for Fulham to handle. However, it won't be all smooth sailing as the hosts can make life difficult for the Gunners.

GOAL's Prediction: Fulham 1-3 Arsenal

Fulham vs Arsenal Odds

Arsenal are the bookmakers' favourites to get all three points. Their victory is priced at 4/7. Fulham can reward the gamblers with a draw priced at 17/5 and a win priced at 5/1.

Fulham vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage will host the game at 17:30 BST / 18:30 CET / 12:30 ET on Saturday, October 18th.

Fulham vs Arsenal Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Sasa Lukic is expected to miss out on four weeks of action, as confirmed by Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic on international duty. The ever-present midfielder will leave a huge hole that Tom Cairney will be aiming to fill. In the attack, Jimenez is expected to be involved in some capacity as the striker stayed away from Mexican international duty in the hope of recovering. The rest of the defence will lineup pretty much the same without any changes, as Silva prefers a back three against superior opponents. The likes of Kevin and Samuel Chukwueze would all be pushing for a start in attack.

Predicted Lineup: Leno; Dio, Andersen, Bassey; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Iwobi, King; Jimenez

Arsenal team news

Odegaard set up an unwanted record of being substituted in the first half in three consecutive starts. The Arsenal captain ruptured his MCL and will be out of action for quite some time. Piero Hincapie is fit and available, along with Ben White. There are no major additions to the squad as long-term absentees like Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are all ruled out. Eze is expected to line up in the number 10 role, leaving room for the impressive Gabriel Martinelli to start on the left.

Predicted Lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinell, Gyokeres

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Arsenal hosted Fulham in a midweek encounter as they chased Liverpool desperately. Mikel Merino was leading the line and scored in the 37th minute to give them a lead. Saka then scored on his comeback from an injury to double their lead. Muniz pulled one back for the visitors in second-half stoppage time after wasting a glitzy-edged chance earlier. The hosts endured a few nervy moments before the full-time whistle to record a victory.

Standings

