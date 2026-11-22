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Brazilian Vinicius Junior sent out positive signals about rediscovering his form with Real Madrid after playing an influential role in the side's comeback against Celta Vigo.

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He did it off the bench, too, a clear sign that his threat and influence in big matches are returning. Vinicius had missed Real Madrid's last 4 La Liga games, and 42 days had passed since his sending-off against Villarreal.

According to the Spanish newspaper AS, Vinicius recovered some of his sparkle in his first match for Real Madrid since the international break. It was a far cry from his last appearance before the break. He felt important to the side again, and he proved decisive on a night when Madrid needed to come from behind.

He neither scored nor provided an assist, yet Vinicius was behind the goals from Jude Bellingham and Espi. Both attacks that dragged Real Madrid back into the game started at his feet.

The Brazilian was not at his usual dazzling best. But the fire flickered again, and he showed clear signs against Celta Vigo that his form is returning.

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Initially, all eyes were on the bench. Jose Mourinho stuck with the status quo and handed the left flank to Diomande, so Vinicius had to wait.

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As the match grew more complicated, though, the Portuguese coach turned to his Brazilian star. Vinicius had been warming up for some time when Mourinho signalled for him to come on in the 57th minute.

He came on wearing the number 7 shirt with determination in his eyes and tried time and again to make the difference, whether or not his attempts came off.

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Dribbling was once a non-negotiable part of his game, but it had faded somewhat of late. Against Celta Vigo, he went back to running at defenders.

In his 37 minutes on the pitch, Vinicius attempted 4 dribbles and completed one. That's a notable improvement on his last start, against Olympiacos in Athens, when he tried only once and failed to complete a single dribble.

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That persistence brought Real Madrid closer to a goal. He led the first attack with a powerful run, burst into the final third and found Kylian Mbappe in front of the penalty area.

Mbappe moved it on with a quick touch to Bellingham, who unleashed a thunderous strike clocked at 119.1 kilometres per hour to score.

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With the scores level, Vinicius struck again from the left. He lifted his head and sent a precise cross onto Espi's head.

Radu saved from close range, but the striker from Tavernes made no mistake with the second chance, and Real Madrid had another goal.

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Statistics don't always reflect a player's true impact, and Vinicius against Celta Vigo was a case in point. Even so, he created 3 clear-cut chances for his team, sharing top spot in that category with Arda Guler and Mbappe.

In 37 minutes, the Brazilian offered the long-awaited signs of improvement.

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Self-reflection

Vinicius had started working on his form during the international break. The opposition wasn't exactly heavyweight, but those matches gave him a chance to regain his confidence in front of goal.

In 150 minutes, he scored 5 goals: twice against Japan and 3 against Singapore.

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His scoring touch returned, and he showed a degree of self-criticism too, speaking frankly about why his form dipped at the start of the season.

Vinicius said: "I did not prepare in the best possible way after the Club World Cup, and I trained less than I had in recent years. Perhaps that, together with my contract renewal and the interest of several clubs in signing me, affected my start to the season."

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A warning message

He ended by stressing his determination to get back on track, and sent a warning about his ability to return to his usual scoring level.

He said: "Last season, up until December, I had scored only 5 goals, but I finished the season with more than 20 goals."

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With 9 days to go until December, Vinicius has one goal and 3 assists. In his first appearance for Real Madrid since speaking candidly to the media, though, he began to do his talking on the pitch as well.

His impact came at a time when Real Madrid are struggling to play convincing football and lack cutting edge in attack. He forced Celta Vigo to drop deep and push their defensive lines as far back as possible, and became one of the key figures in turning the result around.

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Starting against PSV Eindhoven

Mourinho, meanwhile, settled the debate over whether Vinicius might stay on the bench, confirming he will start the next match.

The Portuguese coach said: "I said it does not matter whether he starts the match on the bench or in the starting line-up. So that you do not ask me the question on Monday, and so that you do not have much to talk about, I will be a bad boy and end this debate: he will start on Tuesday."

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So Vinicius will start against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, leading the left flank from the outset. It's a fresh opportunity to keep rediscovering his form.

He helped Real Madrid turn things around against Celta Vigo. Now the Brazilian must keep his personal journey back to his best on track.