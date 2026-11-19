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Uruguay have become an eternal bogey team for Saudi Arabia at World Cup tournaments of every kind, whether at senior or youth level.

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Saudi Arabia's under-17 side lost 3-2 to Uruguay on Thursday at the Aspire Zone stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, in their opening Group D fixture at the Under-17 World Cup.

Youth defeat: the beginning of the end?

Saudi Arabia led twice. Both times the Latin American side hit back, and then they snatched a winner four minutes before the end of normal time.

Saudi Arabia had victory within reach. Bizarre individual errors, particularly from goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mas, turned the result against them.

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Pablo Barrero's shot for the first goal went straight into Al-Mas's hands. He tried to hold it awkwardly, and it slipped from his grasp and into the net just one minute before the end of the first half.

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The decisive third goal came from a very long-range shot by Facundo Rodríguez. Al-Mas could have caught it, or at least saved it, but he handled it strangely and the ball nestled in the net.

The defeat leaves Saudi Arabia third in Group D without a point, ahead of fourth-placed Haiti on goal difference alone.

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If they lose their next match against France, the under-17s will face an extremely difficult path to qualification. Then they'll rue the Uruguay game, which was very much winnable.

The 2026 World Cup scenario repeats itself

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The senior side know that regret only too well. They failed to hold on to a lead against the very same Uruguay in their opening match at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

That game was played on 16 June. Abdulelah Al-Amri put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 41st minute, but Greek coach Georgios Donis sat deep in the second half and handed possession entirely to the Latin American side, who pushed every line forward in search of an equaliser.

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The pressure told. Maximiliano Araújo levelled for Uruguay 10 minutes from the end, after international goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais had made a string of saves.

The draw looked positive at first, but it ultimately cost Saudi Arabia their place at the World Cup. They lost their second match 4-0 to Spain, as expected, and went into the Cape Verde game knowing only a win would take them through as one of the best third-placed teams.

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Under enormous psychological pressure and with only one result good enough, Saudi Arabia couldn't get past Cape Verde and had to settle for a goalless draw. They went out at the group stage, bottom of Group H with just two points.

Saudi Arabia's under-17s fear exactly the same scenario at the youth World Cup. They're expected to lose to France, which would leave them needing nothing less than a win in their third match against Haiti.

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2018 World Cup: where the curse began

The Uruguayan curse began almost eight years ago, when Saudi Arabia faced them officially for the first time at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

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They met in the second round of group games. Saudi Arabia had lost their opener 5-0 to Russia, while Uruguay had beaten Egypt 1-0.

Saudi Arabia needed to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive. They couldn't: Luis Suárez scored the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute.

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That defeat knocked Saudi Arabia out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage. Beating Egypt 2-1 in their third match wasn't enough, and they finished third with 3 points.