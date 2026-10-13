Getafe have got their man. Dani Carvajal, the former Real Madrid right-back, is a Getafe player after club president Angel Torres stepped in to clear the final hurdle over financial fair play rules, with Spanish newspaper "AS" reporting that the deal hit administrative and financial snags before both sides shook hands.

LaLiga had refused to sign off on the figures submitted to complete the transfer. That pushed Torres into offering a personal guarantee to cover the shortfall demanded by the financial regulations, breaking a deadlock that had dragged on for days and clearing the way for the player to join up.

Carvajal will earn less than one million euros until the end of the current season, a steep drop on what he was picking up at Real Madrid.

Behind the move is the player's desire to keep playing at the top level close to his home in Madrid, and coach Jose Bordalas, who did plenty of the persuading.

The contract runs only until the end of the current season. That gives both parties the chance to weigh things up before deciding on the next step.

Training begins at the sports city, where Carvajal will link up with his new team-mates.

There is a catch. Carvajal cannot play for Getafe in the Europa Conference League, with the deadline for registering players with UEFA having passed while negotiations were stuck. European competition is off the table for him this season.

Domestically, the Spanish full-back could make his debut against Rayo Vallecano on Monday 19 October, a Madrid derby at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, provided he is technically and physically ready and the coaching staff give him the nod.