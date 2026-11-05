Reports from Germany say Markus Krosche wants to take Eintracht sporting director Timmo Hardung with him to Milan .

With speculation growing over Markus Krosche's imminent arrival at AC Milan, attention has turned to his close colleague Timmo Hardung.

Journalists at Frankfurt Rundschau report that Frankfurt could lose another executive from their sporting department. Krosche intends, Frankfurt Rundschau adds, to bring current sporting director Timmo Hardung with him. Hardung has held the role at Frankfurt since July 2023.