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The French press hailed NEC goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz on Friday morning after his performance against Stade Rennes (3-1). The Argentine's string of saves proved crucial to the Nijmegen side's victory.

NEC beat Stade Rennes 3-1 on Thursday evening. Bryan Linssen put Dick Schreuder's side ahead early at the Goffertstadion.

Stade Rennes soon equalised, and the score stayed at 1-1 for a long spell.

With ten minutes remaining, NEC finally edged ahead. Tjaronn Chery converted a penalty after a foul on Clement Bischoff.

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Bischoff sealed the win a few minutes later, thumping a shot into the near corner off the inside of the post.

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Yet neither goalscorer stole the show. The Nijmegen side's goalkeeper did. Ouest-France named him man of the match after he made no fewer than eight saves.

"Man of the match. He kept NEC in the game in the second half against shots from Lepaul (45+1), Nagida (48), Cissé (55), Lepaul again (60) and Al-Tamari (73)," the regional publication wrote.

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Local outlet Rennes Infos Autrement also singled out Crettaz. "The Argentine goalkeeper, who was in excellent form, kept his team in the game."

Maxifoot also rated Crettaz as the best player on the pitch. "Man of the match: Gonzalo Crettaz. A veritable wall."