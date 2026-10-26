Mika Godts showed his class for the first time at Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. The French media, previously sceptical about the attacker who arrived from Ajax, were impressed too.

Coming off the bench, Godts scored and provided an assist in the 2-0 win over Olympique Lyon. The result sent PSG top in France.

In L’Équipe, the headline reads, "PSG go top thanks to the substitutes (Mayulu and Godts, ed.)," while the paper relished the Belgian's goal: "With a powerful shot, he left goalkeeper Dominik Greif no chance."

Foot Mercato saw Godts help PSG take control of the match. "The Belgian made an immediate impact. He made a perfect entrance, first with his intensity, then with his efficiency, and scored his first goal for PSG."

Previously particularly critical of Godts, Le Parisien now expects this to be a turning point for him, especially with Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia out with a long-term injury. "This may well be the night Mika Godts truly became a PSG player," the local newspaper begins.

"This is the moment when a newcomer makes an impression and leaves his opponents stunned. Désiré Doué made himself immortal in red and blue in December 2024 during the Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg, with a goal and an assist. Now history is repeating itself. Moreover, Lyon may well be stronger than the Austrians were then."

On the injured players, Le Parisien continues: "The players who are currently injured will discover that the team have been well covered in their absence and that new occupants have since arrived, including the increasingly prominent Mika Godts." The paper adds: "His new team-mates have already entrusted him with the keys to PSG on Monday evening."