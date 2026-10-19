Francesco Farioli has praised PSV ahead of Tuesday's Champions League league-phase meeting. The FC Porto coach has also reflected on his brief spell at Ajax.

"PSV have won the league title three times in a row, so that deserves respect. But with the support of our fans, we can win," Farioli said at a press conference on Monday ahead of PSV's visit to Portugal.

Warning against underestimating Tuesday's opponents, the Italian coach said: "We know PSV's qualities because we've analysed their matches closely. Their figures are impressive. PSV scored more than 100 goals in the Eredivisie in each of the past three seasons and won the title last year by almost 20 points. So there's no doubt about their qualities."

Farioli stressed that his past at Ajax plays no part in his preparations for the meeting with PSV. "The past is the past. I'm at a different club now and they have a lot of new players," said the coach, who beat PSV twice during his time at Ajax.

Despite missing out on the league title, the Porto coach has fond memories of his season at Ajax. "It was the first time I'd worked at a genuine top club. I had a good relationship with the people at Ajax and the management. And those friendships remain."

Facing Bosz on Tuesday, Farioli praised the PSV coach, who also worked briefly at Ajax in the past. "All his teams play a recognisable style of football. They play attacking football and with great intensity," he said.

Porto lost to Manchester City (0-2) and Real Betis (3-2) in the Champions League. PSV took a point against Shakhtar Donetsk (1-1) and narrowly lost 1-0 at RB Leipzig.