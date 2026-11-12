France: Zidane is crazy about Como’s Da Cunha: “He’s everything I love in a player”

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France head coach Zinédine Zidane is counting on Lucas Da Cunha again for the Nations League match against Italy. Under the former Real Madrid man, the Como captain has taken on an unexpected but now firmly established central role. First came the call-ups, then the matches, and now promotion to a regular starter for the clash at San Siro too.

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Speaking to Téléfoot in recent hours, Zidane explained why the Como player perfectly embodies his idea of football: "He embodies what I want to implement. He is everything I love: a player who gets the team playing, who starts attacks, who is not afraid to carry the ball out of position."

"We often think about his weaknesses: 'Perhaps physically... In duels...' But in reality, he does not need that. There are players who do not need that. There are players intelligent enough to position themselves. And he shines through his positioning."