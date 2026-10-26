Rafa Alkorta, the former Real Madrid player, had no hesitation in naming the line-up coach Jose Mourinho should trust in the big matches.

Alkorta assessed the Royal team's display in the 2-1 win over Barcelona and defended keeping the Clasico line-up intact, even with Vinicius Junior back among the available players.

The Defensa Central network carried his remarks, made during an appearance on the programme Carrusel Deportivo on the Cadena SER radio station.

"Real Madrid did things well," the former Merengue player said. "The starting line-up that played against Barcelona is the line-up for the big matches. There is no doubt about it, Vinicius should sit on the substitutes' bench."

That verdict reopened the debate over how to fit the Brazilian into a side that won Alkorta over with its collective display.

He singled out the closing stages of the first half in the Clasico. "Real Madrid delivered its best first half this season," he said.

He also acknowledged how the run of play shifted later. "Barcelona had more possession of the ball in the second half," he added.

Leadership was next on his agenda. "When we talk about leadership, Jude Bellingham has the character that qualifies him to be a captain," he continued.

Alkorta then drew a comparison between Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler. Both caught his eye, yet he leaned towards the Portuguese star's experience in a specific role.

"For me, Bernardo Silva is even better than Guler in the role of the pivotal midfielder, as a playmaker, because he is more aware of the requirements of this role," he said.

On Yan Diomande he left no room for doubt. "What a great player this Diomande is. He is everywhere, he helps in defence and contributes in attack, and he poses a threat to the opponent."

That work in both directions explains why Alkorta backed the Clasico line-up. He praised its ability to create danger and its commitment to defensive duties.

Based on what he saw against Barcelona, he wants Mourinho to keep this team for the matches that demand the highest readiness.

Vinicius, in his view, should wait for his chance from the bench.