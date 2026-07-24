Former Real Madrid player: I will not forget Mourinho's offensive words in the dressing room

Borja Mayoral has opened fire on his former coach José Mourinho, insisting that the Portuguese does not accept defeat and that he made inappropriate remarks inside the dressing room that neither he nor his team-mates liked.

The Getafe striker's comments came in an interview with Spanish newspaper "Marca", as he looked back on his time under Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Young as he was, Mayoral got the chance to train under the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Mourinho. He stressed that he learned a great deal from the Portuguese, though he did not hide his annoyance at some of the coach's behaviour.

Mayoral said: "What I liked most about Mourinho were his training sessions, they were competitive and highly enjoyable, and although my situation was not ideal, I enjoyed working with him."

He added: "Over time he also surprised me, through his conversations with me and what he used to say to me before some matches, I felt his appreciation for my work. I remember that he once told me I deserved to play sooner, and he praised me a lot in one of the press conferences, I will never forget that."

He continued: "He was very friendly and used to talk a lot with the Spaniards like Gonzalo Villar and Carles Pérez about his time at Real Madrid, and since I am curious by nature I took the opportunity to ask him a lot about that period."

Then came the criticism. Mayoral concluded: "What annoys me most about Mourinho is his failure to accept defeat, he made bad remarks inside the dressing room that I did not like, they were not directed at me alone but at my team-mates too. I understand that he is a very competitive person and that we may all say things in a moment of anger, but respect must always come first."