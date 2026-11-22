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Several Real Madrid players received special praise after the hard-fought win over Celta Vigo, in a match that saw influential names shine in the Spanish giants' comeback. However, technical analysis of the players' performances also revealed demands that go beyond scoring goals and making the difference, particularly regarding some players' commitment to collective duties.

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Álvaro Benito, the former Real Madrid player turned Movistar Plus analyst, ran through the key talking points from the game in the closing stretch of Carrusel Deportivo on Cadena SER radio, singling out Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Carlos Espí.

Benito liked what he saw from Vinicius. But he repeated his view that the Brazilian needs to pay more attention to defending and teamwork, especially when Real Madrid come up against opponents whose tactics demand that every player mucks in without the ball.

Of the Brazilian winger, Benito said: "He is a decisive player, and that surprises no one. The problem arises when you face teams that demand defensive and collective commitment from you." Nobody questions Vinicius's talent or attacking ability, in Benito's view. Getting the full benefit of them, though, means the winger has to chip in elsewhere too.

The way forward is clear and easy to follow, Benito explained, and he pointed to Diomande as the model. Diomande hasn't produced anything exceptional individually yet, but his defensive commitment has been huge. As Benito put it: "Diomande has not done anything extraordinary yet, but he has shown exceptional defensive sacrifice, and Real Madrid looked like a cohesive team."

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He added: "When Vinicius follows this path, Real Madrid will have no problem with him, because he is an exceptional player. If he commits to his defensive duties, he will be an extremely useful player, because he has enormous potential."

Bellingham at the peak

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Bellingham, by contrast, drew lavish praise from Benito: "We are looking at the best version of Bellingham. His influence on the game has become greater than it was before, and he is now a complete player. For me, he is the best midfielder in the world, and he is capable of doing everything." He highlighted the varied range of abilities that lets the midfielder shape every phase of a match.

What really sets Bellingham apart, Benito argued, goes beyond technique and physique. He picked out the player's ambition and his winning, competitive mentality as his greatest strengths, before concluding: "For me, this is Bellingham's best period at Real Madrid."

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Praise for the decisive Espí

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Carlos Espí, who scored the winner against Celta Vigo, also got his share of credit. Benito reckons the young striker's qualities make him a real handful for defenders, not least because forwards of his type are rare in modern football.

Benito went on: "He is a difficult player to defend against, because there are almost no strikers of this type in modern football. If there were any doubts about signing him, they have been completely dispelled."

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