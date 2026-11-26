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The Former Young Africans head coach has provided an update on his future after his recent departure from the Tanzanian giants. The veteran tactician remains one of the most respected figures in African football and is already being linked with several high-profile roles across the continent.

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Reflecting on a successful Tanzanian stint

Manqoba Mngqithi is currently weighing up his options after bringing his time at Young Africans to a close in October 2026.

“It is now also about my family,” Mngqithi told iDiski Times. “I need to consult them and understand how they feel about the next step. By God’s grace, I have been fortunate to spend more than 20 years in football. Sometimes I feel I should take a break, look after my health, and get away from the stress. But football is a different game. There is always something that draws you back. For me, the financial side is not more important than the satisfaction of seeing a project grow. I love nature and planting trees. I enjoy seeing young players develop and become something special. I also enjoy creating value for clubs by developing players they can eventually sell.”

Prioritising projects over financial gain

For Mngqithi, the allure of the technical area remains strong, but he is no longer motivated by the prospect of a massive payday.

“At the end of the day, I’m not in football because football pays me. I was in football long before it started paying me. I simply love the game. I live for football. I’m sure you’ve never seen me anywhere else. I just love football, through and through. But I won’t take just any opportunity that comes my way. I’ll take what I believe is right for me. Thank God I’m not in a position where I’m wondering what I’m going to eat,” the coach added as he reflected on his current standing in the professional game.

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Openness to a PSL return

Speculation regarding a return to the Betway Premiership has been rife since Mngqithi became a free agent.

Mngqithi is adamant that he will not make a desperate choice or jump into a situation that does not fit his specific criteria. He is looking for a synergy between his coaching methods and the club's administrative goals. If a South African side can offer a project that excites him and respects his desire to build something substantial, the fans could see the veteran coach back on a Premier Soccer League bench sooner rather than later, though he remains content to wait for the perfect fit.

“Of course, if the right opportunity came along and the project aligned with what I want to achieve,” Mngqithi noted when discussing the possibility of working in South Africa again. For now, the South African football community will be watching closely to see which club can convince one of the country's most decorated coaches to lead their next ambitious chapter on the pitch.