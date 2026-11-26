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In 2018, Marco Motta, born in 1986 and a Juventus full-back from 2010 to 2012, became the first, and so far the only, Italian to play for Omonia Nicosia, Juventus' opponents in the Europa League today.

"It was an ambitious project, designed to challenge fierce rivals Apoel Nicosia with a structure and players brought in from Europe's top leagues, but by mid-season the sporting director and manager had already changed," Motta told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It was certainly an unusual place to play, because away trips in that league were no more than a couple of hours by bus. I hadn't experienced anything like that even in youth football. Greek influences were clear in general, including among the players, but our team was particularly international. When they presented the project to me, the idea was to appoint Seedorf as manager. But he never arrived," he added.

On Juventus' current inconsistency, he said: "I'm disappointed above all because they have an excellent manager in Spalletti. I worked with him at Roma and hope he can stay for a long time. He looks motivated and convinced. Everything always seems easier from the outside, but Juventus must aim for the top and I hope they can get back to that level very soon."

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Motta also recalled Spalletti's resignation: "I still remember all the tears in the dressing room when he decided to resign after a couple of games. I now look to him for inspiration. As a manager, I'd like to have the qualities I saw in Spalletti, Conte, Gasperini and Ranieri. If I could take even just 5% from each of them, I'd be very happy."