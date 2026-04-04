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Former England star: Salah is devastated and has lost confidence

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The Egyptian international missed a penalty

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, now a pundit for TNT Sports, commented on Egyptian star Mohamed Salah’s performance during Liverpool’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

City scored a hat-trick through Norwegian star Erling Haaland in the 39th, 45+2nd and 57th minutes, whilst Ghanaian Antoine Semenyo scored the third goal in the 50th minute.

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Salah missed a penalty in the 64th minute, before leaving the pitch and being replaced by Federico Chiesa in the 77th minute.

Commenting on the Egyptian star’s performance against City, Joe Hart said during the post-match analysis: “We’re used to seeing Mohamed Salah as a confident player, but he struggled today and looked lacking in confidence.”

He added: “We saw him come out for the second half looking completely downcast!”

It is worth noting that Hart has praised Salah’s form on previous occasions this season, but in his comments today he focused on the Egyptian star’s dip in form.

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