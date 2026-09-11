Sontje Hansen is no longer making himself available for the Curaçao national team, journalist Mounir Boualin reports. The former Ajax and NEC player only wants to return to the national team when Dick Advocaat is no longer head coach.

That means Hansen is also missing from the squad Advocaat has named for the upcoming international window, when Curaçao will play three matches in the Concacaf Nations League.

Hansen has won seven caps for Curaçao and was still part of the World Cup squad this summer. He even started the opening group match against Germany, but Advocaat took him off at half-time with Curaçao 3-1 down. Curaçao eventually lost 7-1.

Since his substitution against Germany, Hansen has not played another minute at the World Cup and has now decided, for the time being, not to make himself available to the national team at all under Advocaat.

On Friday, Advocaat announced his squad for the matches against Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago. Earlier this week, the head coach extended his contract with Curaçao until mid-2027, so he will remain in charge of the national team for the time being.

One fresh face stands out in the new squad: Kiyani Zeggen. The AZ goalkeeper has received his first call-up to the island's squad. NEC's Deveron Fonville misses out with a shoulder injury.

Curaçao are trying to qualify for the 2027 Gold Cup through the Nations League. They are in a group with Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago, and must finish in the top two to reach the quarter-finals.

Curaçao’s full squad

Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak (Vitesse), Eloy Room (Miami FC), Kiyani Zeggen (AZ)

Defenders: Joshua Brenet (Kayserispor), Jurich Carolina (FK Borac Banja Luka), Roshon van Eijma (AE Kifisia), Sherel Floranus (PEC Zwolle), Juriën Gaari (Al Abha), Armando Obispo (PSV), Shurandy Sambo (Burnley FC)

Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna (Gaziantep FK), Leandro Bacuna (Igdir FK), Tahith Chong (Sheffield United), Livano Comenencia (FC Zürich), Ar’Jany Martha (Telstar), Tyrese Noslin (Barnsley FC), Nicky Souren (SC Cambuur)

Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse (AE Kifisia), Kenji Gorré (Maccabi Haifa), Jürgen Locadia (Tampa Bay Rowdies), Jearl Margaritha (SK Beveren), Jordi Paulina (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Nigel Thomas (ADO Den Haag)



