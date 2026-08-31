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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

For the fourth time: Manchester City prepare to loan out their player

Transfers
Premier League
C. Echeverri
Manchester City
England
Argentina

Manchester City intend to loan out Claudio Echeverri once again before the summer transfer window shuts.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Girona, having previously turned out for Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Tribuna, City have no plans to keep the Argentine playmaker in their first-team squad this season. They would rather send him out again to guarantee regular minutes in Europe.

Three clubs have shown concrete interest in the former River Plate star: Benfica, Real Betis and Sheffield United.

Where Echeverri lands next remains undecided.

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV

City are weighing up every offer on the table before taking the next step in the midfielder's development.

Echeverri arrived at the Etihad as one of the brightest rising talents in Argentine football, the reward for a string of impressive displays with River Plate. 

Their priority is clear: find him a club where he can rack up competitive, regular minutes.

City signed Echeverri in the winter of 2024, then loaned him back to River Plate until the end of that year.

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