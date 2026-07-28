For the first time: Neuer reveals his possible retirement date

Manuel Neuer has opened up for the first time on when he might bring his glittering career to a close. The 40-year-old Bayern Munich captain and star goalkeeper knows the end is near.

Neuer set off on Tuesday for the team's pre-season camp in the Tegernsee region, ready to begin his twenty-first season in the German league. Sixteen of those have come with Bayern Munich, the other five with Schalke. Fresh from a summer holiday that followed his World Cup involvement, the veteran made surprising remarks after his first training session back.

Would he wait until the end of the new season before deciding on an extension or retirement in the summer of 2027? Asked exactly that by "Bild", the 2014 world champion replied: "I don't take part in matches and tell myself: this is my last match, regardless of whether it is my last visit to a particular stadium or not. But it seems very possible this time that I will put an end to my career and retire."

Five times named the world's best goalkeeper, Neuer signed a one-year contract extension with the Bavarian giants last May. That decision came after months of deliberation in which retirement was very much on the table. "There was perhaps an 85% inclination towards retirement at that time, but being part of this team and with this coaching staff and manager gives me great enjoyment," Neuer explained. "We always have the ability to compete for every title and to be at the top, and that environment along with the team's quality is the 15% that made me tell myself: I must definitely continue."

On his motivations for the campaign ahead, the veteran added: "I keep playing for my personal passion, and because I know my enduring ability to help the team, as well as the great support I receive from my family and friends."

This looks set to be the final chapter of his career. Neuer hopes to crown it with the perfect ending on 5 June 2027, when the Champions League final takes place at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano stadium. A third continental crown, after 2013 and 2020, would be the fairytale send-off.