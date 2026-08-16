Uruguayan winger Rodrigo Doduk Rivero is off to Germany today, Sunday, with a trial at Bayern Munich's first team awaiting him.

According to Uruguayan media, the 19-year-old will train with Bayern's first team for 10 days. Doduk has been a key man for Racing Montevideo in recent months, though he sat out his side's match today.

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A left winger who represents Uruguay at youth level, Doduk is under contract with Racing Montevideo, a club owned by the "Red&Gold Football" group that Bayern Munich and Los Angeles FC hold jointly.

That partnership lets Bayern keep close tabs on a host of Uruguayan talents. For Doduk, the trial is a chance to work under the first-team coaching staff and prove himself at a higher level.

He will spend the next ten days training with the Bavarians. Then the club will weigh up his level and decide the next step in his career.



