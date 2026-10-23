Footage: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is credited with a stolen goal’

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr to a 1-3 win over Al-Faisaly, but there is a question mark over his goal. The 41-year-old Portuguese forward thought he had scored the 982nd official goal of his career. A defender's touch could yet see it taken off him.

Away at Al-Faisaly, Al-Nassr struck early. Abdullah Al-Hamdan turned in a pass from Sadio Mané to open the scoring. The visitors took a 0-1 lead into the break.

Ronaldo appeared to double the lead shortly after the restart. In the 49th minute, João Félix delivered a measured cross in front of goal, where his Portuguese compatriot was waiting. Ronaldo met it with his head and the ball went in: 0-2.

But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner may not get the credit. Ronaldo headed Félix's cross on, only for the ball to strike defender Jiroto before finding the net. Social media is split over whether it was Ronaldo's goal or an own goal.

Whether Ronaldo keeps the goal hinges on the direction of his header before Jiroto's touch. If it was already heading towards goal, the goal can stay in the Portuguese forward's name. If not, as the slow-motion footage appears to suggest, it would likely go down as an own goal.

Al-Faisaly refused to fold. In the 66th minute, Théo Bongonda pulled one back to make it 1-2. Al-Nassr still had work to do in the closing stages.

With just over ten minutes remaining, substitute Ângelo Gabriel settled it. He took a pass from Al-Hamdan and curled the ball superbly into the far corner. That made it 1-3 and secured all three points for Al-Nassr.











