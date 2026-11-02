Following the Clásico win: a surprise decision at Real Madrid

Real Madrid won't make any new signings in the upcoming winter transfer window. Inside the club's corridors, there's a firm conviction that the current squad can compete and deliver the season's objectives, despite the injuries that have hit the team and the growing speculation about its need to strengthen certain positions, chiefly the midfield.

The Spanish newspaper "AS" report that the Royal Club's management won't change its usual policy in the January market. They see no need to intervene right now, trusting José Mourinho to lead the available group to the required results.

The exit door, however, remains open to any player who wants to leave, provided they win the approval of the Portuguese coach. That scenario looks unlikely at this stage.

All this holds despite talk of a possible midfield reinforcement. Yet the display against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, driven by Bernardo Silva and Arda Güler, convinced the management that the squad has the tools to handle the challenges ahead.

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While ruling out January arrivals, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the futures of several loaned-out talents. Chief among them are Como pair Jacobo Ramón and Nico Paz, alongside Rafa Marín and Víctor Muñoz.

No decision has yet been taken on activating the options to bring these players back. The club would rather wait until next spring to assess each player's development and the team's needs before making the final call.

Jacobo Ramón's name stands out as one of the possible options to replace Antonio Rüdiger in the future. His return, though, is far from settled.

These moves confirm, according to the newspaper, that Real Madrid are in no rush over the transfer market, whether on signings or recalling loanees. The club prefer to keep the current squad stable and leave any assessment of actual needs to a later stage of the season.