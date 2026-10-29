Barcelona have decided to temporarily close the "Gol 1957" supporters' stand during Saturday's match against Deportivo Alavés, punishing a series of disciplinary breaches. Chief among them was the assault on Eduardo Camavinga as Real Madrid players celebrated their second goal in the Clásico.

The decision landed in the aftermath of Real Madrid's 2-1 win. In the closing minutes, one of the supporters struck Camavinga with a flagpole, and objects rained down from the stands. The scenes sparked wide controversy over the conduct of fans inside the Camp Nou.

The assault on Camavinga ignites the crisis

Camavinga was attacked in the dying minutes of the Clásico, just as Real Madrid's players celebrated Kylian Mbappé's second goal. The incident became one of the biggest stories chasing Barcelona after the final whistle.

Police identified the supporter involved with the help of the stadium's surveillance cameras and in cooperation with the club's security personnel, after La Liga filed a complaint over the incident.

Spanish press reports suggest the supporter faces a fine of up to 60,000 euros, plus a potential ban from entering sports facilities.

Official statement from Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed the move in an official statement published on their website. They explained that suspending the "Gol 1957" stand for the Alavés match followed a series of disciplinary proceedings opened against the club and some of its members over behaviour that runs contrary to sporting values.

The statement read:

"Barcelona have decided to suspend the activity of the Gol 1957 stand, known as the supporters' stand, during the upcoming league match against Alavés.

This decision comes in response to a series of disciplinary proceedings opened against the club and some of its members, on the back of behaviour that runs contrary to sporting values. These actions expose the club to financial penalties, to the risk of the stadium being closed, as well as damaging its image.

The club will meet with representatives of the groups that make up the Gol 1957 stand to discuss the situation and determine the commitments necessary to maintain passionate and respectful support that contributes to backing the team without putting Barcelona's property or reputation at risk.

The club's wish is for the Gol 1957 stand to return to operating at full capacity during the Aston Villa match, provided that these discussions allow the situation to be rectified and ensure the proper running of things.

Support is an important element the club wishes to preserve, stemming from the shared commitment and responsibility of everyone, for the benefit of Barcelona."