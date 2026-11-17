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Gaetano Auteri will stay on as Foggia's manager. The club backed him after lengthy talks on Monday in which both sides assessed the team's situation and the path ahead.

Both sides agreed to continue working together, keeping the football project on track and Auteri in the Foggia dugout.

Now Foggia need to deliver on the pitch. They must turn things around and start getting results in their next league fixture, scheduled for Sunday 22 November at 12.30pm against Scafatese.

The table makes the urgency clear: Foggia currently sit 17th with 15 points and need to start picking up points to pull clear of danger and climb the standings.

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