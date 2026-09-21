Florentino Perez loses his temper in the Madrid derby: what happened?

Real Madrid endured a difficult day yesterday, Sunday, as the Whites lost to Atletico Madrid (2-1) and now trail Barcelona by six points in the standings.

The Whites protested furiously against the refereeing decisions, and even Florentino Perez, the club's president, escaped no criticism.

Journalist Juanma Castano revealed that Perez flew into a rage when he learned his former rival in the presidential elections, Enrique Riquelme, had been invited to the Madrid derby.

He told Cadena Cope radio: "There was a commotion in the stands. Before the match, there was a lunch between the club's directors because Florentino Perez has a very good relationship with Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico Madrid."

He continued: "Then someone said to Florentino: We have learned that Enrique Riquelme has been invited to the presidential box. Not the VIP box, but the presidential box."

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"Florentino was furious and said he would leave," he added. "Those present calmed him down, and Florentino stayed to watch the match, but he was extremely angry."

He concluded: "This behaviour from Florentino boosts Riquelme's chances. Every day, he increases his chances of becoming Real Madrid president in the future."