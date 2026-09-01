Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was delighted with the emphatic 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday at the Spotify Camp Nou in the third round, a result that keeps his side top of the table.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Flick reflected on the first half: "In the first half we played wonderfully, and we had a good reaction after conceding the goal, which was something that could have happened."

On controlling the flow of play, the Barcelona manager was clear: "At our stadium we must control the match better and keep possession of the ball to a greater degree. It is our mentality and the mentality of some players to charge forward and attack, but sometimes it is necessary to slow the tempo of play."

Rodri drew a measured verdict from Flick: "He is here to control the match at certain moments, and he needs to improve because he has only been with us for a few days. We have to impose more control because the opponent is very strong and has many players who are good at exploiting spaces, and they are also dangerous from set pieces."

Gabriel Jesus won warm praise from the German. "Gabriel is a top-class striker, and he can give us a lot. He was coming back from an injury, and I think he is fine. I spoke with him this afternoon and he was surprised. I like his style and the way he plays, he suits our way of playing, and it is a great signing and excellent work from Deco."

Flick then turned to the goals: "The most important thing is to collect the three points. We have started the season well. We played the first half excellently against Rayo Vallecano, and we reacted well after the first goal. We have to improve in some phases, as our style requires winning the ball back, and recovery is easier when the ball is in our possession."

Asked about the transfer market, the Blaugrana boss shrugged: "I do not know whether there will be further moves or not. I do not think so, but we will see what happens, and I rule out anything new occurring."

Raphinha delivered exactly what Flick wanted. "Of course I expected this performance from him, he is a world-class player, and I always want him in my team, and wearing the captain's armband is a good thing for him. Today many things happened that made me happy, as some players arrived recently and are performing at high levels, and the team spirit is also very good. We have to improve in some situations and we will do so."

Lamine Yamal earned open admiration. "I think he always wants to improve, and he can do it. I am very happy with him, and the way he plays is truly amazing, and he is performing at extraordinary levels."

Gordon also caught the manager's eye. "He is very fast and has good control of the ball, and today he provided two decisive passes. His presence alongside Karim, Rafa and Lamine gives us great pace, and I am very happy with what he is providing."



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